Drag star Marina Summers shares she is a transgender woman

News

International drag sensation Marina Summers has revealed to the world that she is a transgender woman.

The runner-up and breakout star of Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race UK vs the World season two took to social media to share the message with fans.

“I’ve been sitting with this for a long time, trying to find the right moment and the right words. Today feels like that moment,” Summers wrote.

“After years of questioning and pushing back, I finally made the beautiful decision to begin social transitioning early 2025.

“A lot of you may have noticed how I changed the way I present myself. That journey led me to start my Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) later that year – and I would say it’s one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Marina went on to thank her fans for all of the love she has received.

“Thank you in advance for the kindness and respect you continue to offer. This chapter means the world to me, and I’m happy to finally share it with all of you.”

Culture

Local

Culture

History

Culture

Local

Culture

History

History

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

