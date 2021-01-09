Duran Duran mark five years since the death of Bowie with ‘Five Years’ cover

Duran Duran have marked the fifth anniversary of the death of David Bowie by releasing a cover of his tune Five Years.

The British band have always cited Bowie as a major influence and they’ve previously covered several of his tunes including Fame, Diamond Dogs and Boys Keep Swinging.

On Friday Duran Duran performed for at A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day, a three-hour live stream concert that featured Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Peter Frampton, Ricky Gervais, Billie Corgan, Perry Farrell and many more.

