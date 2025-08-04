Search
Early highlights revealed for 2025 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival

Culture

Celebrating the best in Italian cinema, the ST. ALi Italian Film Festival is coming back to Perth this September and October.

The full 2025 program will be revealed later this month, but the team have revealed a sneak peek of the line up you can catch at Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and Windsor Cinema.

Opening the festival is Paolo Genovese’s record-breaking hit Somebody To Love (FolleMente), a romantic comedy with an all-star cast including Edoardo Leo, Pilar Fogliati and Vittoria Puccini.

Following the global success of Perfect Strangers, writer/director Genovese’s latest film reveals the innermost thoughts and uncertainties of a modern Italian couple on their awkward first date.

A box office sensation in Italy, moving drama The Boy With The Pink Trousers (Il ragazzo dai pantaloni rosa) features rising star Samuele Carrino in a powerful performance.

Exploring the real story behind Italy’s first publicised case of online bullying surrounding a young queer student, the film garnered much attention in Italy and sparked important discussions.

From acclaimed filmmaker Ferzan Özpetek comes the stunning drama Diamonds (Diamanti). An ode to the beautiful craftsmanship of film costume designers and seamstresses, Luisa Ranieri and Jasmine Trinca star as sisters running a couture costume design house in 1970s Rome, exploring the lives and relationships of the women working within it.

Starring popular comic duo Ficarra & Picone and festival favourite Toni Servillo, The Illusion (L’Abbaglio) is a fun re-imagining of Giuseppe Garibaldi’s 1860 campaign that unified Italy. Directed and co-written by Roberto Andò (Strangeness) this entertaining tale blends comedy and drama to illuminate a piece of history, exploring the paradoxes of Sicilian identity.

The adventures of the Rovelli family continue in When Mum Is Away… With The In-Laws (10 Giorni con I suoi). This time the family head to Puglia in the hit comedy directed by Alessandro Genovesi and starring Fabio De Luigi and Valentina Lodovini.

The ST. ALi Italian Film Festival is running from 25 September – 22 October. Head to italianfilmfestival.com.au for more.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

