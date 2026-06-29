British comedy queen Dame Penelope Keith dies aged 86

British actor Dame Penelope Keith, best known for starring in a string of sitcoms from the 1970s until the 1990s, has passed away aged 86. In a statement, her family said she had “died peacefully whilst living with cancer at her home in Surrey”.

Keith found fame on the British sitcom The Good Life, where she played the snobbish neighbour Margo Leadbetter. The show, about a couple trying to leave the rat-race and live a self-sufficient existence, made stars of its four leading actors – Felicity Kendal, Richard Briers, Paul Eddington and Keith.

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The show ran for four seasons from 1975 until 1977. In 1978, a special royal command performance was delivered, with Queen Elizabeth attending a live taping of the show.

Penelope Keith signing autographs at the World Custard Pie Championships in Coxheath, Kent, June 3, 2017, photographed by Funk Dooby, published under a Creative Commons CC-BY-SA 2.0 license.

From 1979 until 1981, Keith played Audrey Forbes-Hamilton in the sitcom To the Manor Born, in which she portrayed an aristocratic woman forced to sell her country estate after the death of her husband and relocate to the stable house on the edge of the property. The comedy centred on her love-hate relationship with the manor house’s new nouveau riche owner, Richard DeVere, played by actor Peter Bowles. In 2007, they reunited for a one-off Christmas special.

Further sitcom success came with Executive Stress, which saw Keith and actor Geoffrey Palmer play a couple who must keep their long-standing marriage secret from colleagues due to company rules against couples working together. When Palmer was unavailable for the second series, Peter Bowles reunited with Keith to play her husband. The series ran from 1986 until 1988.

In No Job for a Lady, which aired from 1990 until 1992, Keith played a newly elected MP finding her place in the House of Commons. In Next of Kin, which ran from 1995 until 1997, she starred alongside William Gaunt as a couple forced to cancel their retirement to care for their grandchildren following the death of their estranged son.

Alongside her television appearances, Penelope Keith had a highly successful stage career. She joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963 and won the 1976 Olivier Award for her performance in Donkey’s Years. She regularly appeared in West End productions and touring plays across the United Kingdom. In 2025, she presented the factual television programme Saving Country Houses.

In 1978, shortly after The Good Life finished filming, Keith married policeman Rodney Timson. A decade later, they adopted two boys and made a home in Milford, Surrey.

Outside of acting, Keith was the President of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund, served as a trustee of the Brooklands Museum, and was President of the South West Surrey chapter of the National Trust. In 2002, she held the ceremonial position of High Sheriff of Surrey. In 2014, Queen Elizabeth made her a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to arts and charity.

Dame Penelope’s The Good Life costar, actor Felicity Kendell, paid tribute saying, “I am deeply saddened to hear of my friend Penelope’s death.

“The shows I worked on with her were such special times in our lives and demonstrated her comic genius.

“My heart goes out to her beloved Rodney at this time, theirs was a great love story and partnership. She was a joy to know and work with, and she will be much missed.”

London’s West End theatres will dim their lights on Wednesday as a tribute to the actor.