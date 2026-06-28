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Yirra Yaakin’s next production is ‘At What Cost?’ 

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Yirra Yaakin will stage Nathan Maynard’s bold play At What Cost?

The play, which explores Indigenous identity and belonging, will play in the main auditorium of the Subiaco Arts Centre from 17 July until 1 August.

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Boyd has been walking a tightrope for years – balancing his responsibilities to land, family and community. Now, with a baby on the way and an ancestor to bring home, the pressure is mounting. And something is shifting – like a change in the wind.

As more people come forward claiming Palawa identity, Boyd is forced to confront difficult questions. Some he recognises. Many he doesn’t. Where have they been? Are they genuine – or simply ticking a box? And ultimately – who gets to decide?

Set in Putalina (Oyster Cove), a Tasmanian Aboriginal site of deep cultural and historical significance, At What Cost? by Nathan Maynard, asks urgent questions about identity and ownership.

At What Cost, photograph by photo Frances Andrijich.

Artistic Director Maitland Schnaars describes the work as both timely and necessary. “This is a story about identity, but it’s also about responsibility – to culture, to community and to truth. It challenges us to sit with discomfort and really listen. As Noongar people, we understand that identity isn’t something you can just claim – it comes with responsibility to your mob, your culture and your Country.”

Schnaars adds “the strength of the work lies in its truth-telling and Nathan Maynard, one of the most sought-after writers in Australia, tells this story straight. It’s honest, it’s complex, and it doesn’t shy away from the hard parts of who we are as people. It’s about sitting together, listening properly, and respecting that these conversations are held with care in community. The work invites audiences in – but it also asks them to reflect on their place in that conversation.”

Making her professional theatre debut is recent WAAPA graduate Aimee Honor as Gracie Ranson, who will be joined by Jarrad Inman as Daniel Mansell, Calen Tassone as Boyd Mansell and Jessie Ward as Nala Mansell, Boyd’s pregnant wife. 

At What Cost? had sellout seasons at Sydney’s Belvoir St Theatre in 2022 and 2023 and toured to Queensland and South Australia.

Don’t miss Yirra Yaakin’s very own production of this bold, unflinching play exploring identity, belonging, and cultural responsibility in contemporary Australia. Tickets on sale now.

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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