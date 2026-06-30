Russia hands down first prison sentences for LGBT extremism to bar owner and staff

A Russian court has sentenced the owner of a bar to seven years in prison in what appears to be one of the country’s first criminal cases treating support for LGBTIQA+ people as extremism. Two of the bar’s managers also received jail sentences.

Under laws introduced during President Vladimir Putin’s leadership, restrictions targeting LGBTIQA+ people have steadily expanded. In 2023, Russia declared the so-called “international LGBT movement” an extremist organisation, meaning those supporting it could face terrorism-related charges.

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​Vyacheslav Khasanov, owner of the Pose nightclub, was arrested two years ago alongside the venue’s manager, Diana Kamilyanova, and art director, Alexander Klimov. The bar had operated since 2021, hosting performances by drag artists while describing itself as a “parody theatre” as restrictions on LGBTIQA+ representation intensified.

In March 2024, the venue was raided by Orenburg regional authorities and Russia’s National Guard. Shortly afterwards, the club’s owners and staff were arrested. They remained in custody for more than two years before the case went to court.

According to the court, the three defendants “under the guise of running a nightclub, organised events centred on demonstrating affiliation with people of non-traditional sexual orientation for an unspecified group of patrons”.

All three denied the charges but were found guilty.

Khasanov received a seven-year sentence and was ordered to pay a fine of 1 million roubles – about AUD 18,635. Kamilyanova was jailed for six years and three months, while Klimov received a sentence of two years and three months.

Between March and May 2026, Russian authorities declared nine organisations, including community groups and publishers, to be extremist under the same legislation.

“Russian authorities are intensifying their criminalisation of those who provide support to LGBT people,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“Authorities should vacate all court decisions and criminal convictions based on these charges.”

Human Rights Watch reports that at least nine people have been convicted on criminal charges linked to the “international LGBT movement”, including for alleged leadership of associated organisations, sharing content, organising drag shows, conducting activism, or supporting same-sex dating. At least 25 others are currently facing criminal charges.

To date, most individuals charged under these laws have faced fines rather than prison terms.

In 2023, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, condemned the Russian Supreme Court’s ruling on “LGBT extremism”. Independent UN human rights experts warned that the designation could enable arbitrary and abusive application of the law and jeopardise activities protected under international human rights law.

“The Russian government’s banning of LGBT rights organisations is harmful and discriminatory,” Williamson said. “Rights-respecting governments should support Russian LGBT groups and activists, including by enabling them to continue their work from abroad.”