ECU to host Trans Day of Visibility webinar and panel discussion

Edith Cowan University will be hosting a webinar and panel discussion to mark Trans Day of Visibility next week, as well as the launch of the university’s Trans, Gender Diverse and Non-Binary Support Guidelines.

The panel will explore the significance of Trans Day of Visibility in 2021 and the lived experiences of trans, gender diverse and non-binary folks, in addition to the new guidelines.

Facilitated by Pride In Diversity’s Alyce Schotte (she/her), the panel includes TransFolk of WA Vice Chair Emery Wishart (he/him), ECU’s Student Life Director Michelle Rogers (she/they), ECU alum Remy Mercieca (they/them/xe/xem) and current student Lili Socks Bishop (she/they).

The new guidelines, developed in consultation with TransFolk of WA, aim to expand on ECU’s current LGBTIQ+ initiatives which include all gender accessible bathrooms on all campuses and pronoun badges available to students.

ECU’s Trans Day of Visibility webinar will be held on Wednesday 31st March from 2pm – 3pm on Microsoft Teams. To register head to TryBooking.

Leigh Andrew Hill

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of Edith Cowan University.

