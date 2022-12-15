Ellen’s sidekick DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies aged 40

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, best known for his role as a dancer and DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has died aged 40.

Boss first came to prominence as a contestant on the reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance? He joined Ellen’s talk show in 2014 as their resident DJ and sometimes hosted the program when DeGeneres was unavailable.

In 2020 following a series of complaints from production staff on the program Boss was prmoted to also holding the role of co-executive producer. He remained with the program until its final episode earlier this year.

He was found dead by police in a Los Angeles hotel room. His death has been attributed as a suicide.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

The couple had two children together, alongside a child from a previous relationship.

Ellen DeGeneres said she was heartbroken upon hearing the news.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” DeGeneres posted to Twitter.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

