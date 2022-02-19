Elliot Page is writing his autobiography and it’s got a great title!

Elliot Page is writing his autobiography and it’s going to be called Pageboy.

The book will cover his feeling about body, his experiences as one of the most famous transgender people in the world, along with themes of mental health, dating and the toxic culture of the film industry. The 34-year-old actor shared that he was transgender in December 2020.

Publisher Flatiron said, “The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

The publishing deal is reportedly worth more than USD$3million, although the publisher has not made any statement confirming the price tag. The book is scheduled for release in 2023.

Elliot Page has many screen credits including Hard Candy, X-Men, Whip It, Inception, Tales of the City and the documentary series Gaycation.

Since making his declaration about his gender Page has not appeared in any film or television projects but will soon provide a voice for an animated series, and will appear in the upcoming third series of The Umbrella Academy.

Writers of Umbrella Academy have reportedly worked with Page to allow his character Vanya to also transition gender.

In 2021 Page launched a new music career, putting out an EP in collaboration with friend Mark Rendell. Their project – Mark and Elliot – featured lo-fi bedroom pop songs.

OIP Staff

