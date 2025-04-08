Elton John and Madonna end their decades long feud and hint at future collaboration

Superstars Elton John and Madonna have announced they’ve ended their decades long feud after they met up on the set of Saturday Night Live on the weekend.

Elton John has previously publicly criticised Madonna’s 2002 track Die Another Day, describing it as the worst Bond theme ever, and two years later while presenting an award at the Q Music Awards he accused of her lip-syncing during her live shows. His comments on the singer continued in 2012 when he said she looked like a “fairground stripper”.

- Advertisement -

Madonna posted on her social media platforms sharing the news that they’d made up after she went along to watch him perform with Brandi Carlisle at last week’s taping of Saturday Night Live. She posted a photo of them embracing backstage.

Madonna said Elton John was one of her earliest influences.

“I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.

“I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, “Forgive Me” and the wall between us fell down.

“Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.

“Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!” she wrote on her social media posts.

Elton John says the meeting was a “healing moment”.

Elton John has just released Who Believes in Angels, his collaborative album with Brandi Carlisle. While Madonna has been in the studio reunited with producer Stuart Price to work on a follow-up to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dancefoor.