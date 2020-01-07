Elton John pledges $1,000,000 to bushfire relief at Sydney concert

Sir Elton John has pledged a million dollars to Australia’s bushfire relief fund. The musician made the announcement at his Sydney concert on Tuesday night.

“You should all be in awe of the work that the firefighters are doing,” Elton John said.

“There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”

“And last, is the plight of the animals and loss of their habitat that frankly, is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking.”

“Therefore tonight I will be pledging $1million.”

“To see what is happening here breaks my heart and so we have to come together and we have to fight and this is my bid towards it.”

“And to those who have lost their homes, god bless and hope that your lives will be repaired very soon”. Elton John said.

The singer’s announcement follows several celebrities making large donations to help the country recover from the devastating bushfires. Singer Pink announced she’d donated $500,000, as did actor Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue. Actor Chris Hemsworth has also announced a million dollar donation.

One of the most impressive fundraising efforts though have come from Australian comedian Celeste Barber who to date has raised almost $42 million. More than a million people have contributed to her Facebook fundraising drive for the NSW Rural Fire Service.

OIP Staff