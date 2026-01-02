Embrace the magic of ‘Studio 54: One Night Only’

The Ellington Jazz Club will turn into a classic disco on Saturday night with Studio 54: One Night Only.

It’s time to celebrate the New Year with sequins, soul, and serious sparkle as the raise the mirror ball, and create a brand new Boogie Wonderland.

The show had a sold-out run at Fringe World in 2024, but this time round it’s back for just a single night, so grab tickets fast.

Award-winning jazz-blues-soul artist Claire Fahie returns from Sydney to light up her hometown stage. Joining her is vocal powerhouse and crowd favourite Jordan Anthony, along with their sensational live band. Together, they’ll take you on a glittering ride through disco anthems, soulful grooves, and the dazzling magic of Studio 54.

Fahie is an award-winning jazz-blues-soul artist renowned for her powerhouse vocals and dynamic performances. After earning a Bachelor of Music from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Claire honed her craft as the resident vocalist at Mandarin Oriental’s 5-star Jazz & Blues Club in Hong Kong.

Now based in Sydney and working as Associate Producer at Sydney Opera House, Claire continues to captivate global audiences with acclaimed shows Queen of Soul: The Music of Aretha Franklin and Studio 54: One Night Only!

Book tickets via The Ellington Jazz Club.