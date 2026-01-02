Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Embrace the magic of ‘Studio 54: One Night Only’

Culture

The Ellington Jazz Club will turn into a classic disco on Saturday night with Studio 54: One Night Only.

It’s time to celebrate the New Year with sequins, soul, and serious sparkle as the raise the mirror ball, and create a brand new Boogie Wonderland.

- Advertisement -

The show had a sold-out run at Fringe World in 2024, but this time round it’s back for just a single night, so grab tickets fast.

Award-winning jazz-blues-soul artist Claire Fahie returns from Sydney to light up her hometown stage. Joining her is vocal powerhouse and crowd favourite Jordan Anthony, along with their sensational live band. Together, they’ll take you on a glittering ride through disco anthems, soulful grooves, and the dazzling magic of Studio 54.

Fahie is an award-winning jazz-blues-soul artist renowned for her powerhouse vocals and dynamic performances. After earning a Bachelor of Music from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Claire honed her craft as the resident vocalist at Mandarin Oriental’s 5-star Jazz & Blues Club in Hong Kong.

Now based in Sydney and working as Associate Producer at Sydney Opera House, Claire continues to captivate global audiences with acclaimed shows Queen of Soul: The Music of Aretha Franklin and Studio 54: One Night Only!

Book tickets via The Ellington Jazz Club.

Latest

Culture

Cavetown shares new collaboration with Chloe Moriondo

0
New album 'Running With Scissors' will mark a bold and deeply personal new chapter for the trans masc singer-songwriter.
Lifestyle

Sign up for ‘Sweat with Pride 2006’ this June

0
Whether taking part solo or as a team, you can help raise funds for LGBTIQA+ organsiations.
Culture

Fringe World show ‘Making of a Man’ explores masculinity

0
Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera.
Culture

Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

0
Catch the for 'Briefs: The Works' and 'Hubba Hubba'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Cavetown shares new collaboration with Chloe Moriondo

0
New album 'Running With Scissors' will mark a bold and deeply personal new chapter for the trans masc singer-songwriter.
Lifestyle

Sign up for ‘Sweat with Pride 2006’ this June

0
Whether taking part solo or as a team, you can help raise funds for LGBTIQA+ organsiations.
Culture

Fringe World show ‘Making of a Man’ explores masculinity

0
Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera.
Culture

Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

0
Catch the for 'Briefs: The Works' and 'Hubba Hubba'.
News

Burkina Faso issues first prison sentence for ‘homosexuality and related practices”

0
News laws against homosexuality were introduced in September.

Cavetown shares new collaboration with Chloe Moriondo

OUTinPerth -
New album 'Running With Scissors' will mark a bold and deeply personal new chapter for the trans masc singer-songwriter.
Read more

Sign up for ‘Sweat with Pride 2006’ this June

OUTinPerth -
Whether taking part solo or as a team, you can help raise funds for LGBTIQA+ organsiations.
Read more

Fringe World show ‘Making of a Man’ explores masculinity

OUTinPerth -
Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture