Artists get personal on stage in performance showcase ‘EMOTION’



A collection of local talent are teaming up for a showcase of their most intimate performances.

Produced by Big Gay Cabaret‘s Cleo Schurrer and Mae Dae, EMOTION brings together burlesque, drag, dance and spoken word performers to explore their deepest selves.

“So often, the world of burlesque and drag is focused on offering up a glittery, shining facade,” the team said.

“But what happens when you go beneath that facade?”

“There will be darkness, but there will also be light. This show aims to take you on a journey of the emotional spectrum, touching on many subjects.”

The jam-packed lineup features Autumn Daze, Brad Titt, Dollar Dazzler, MC Justin Sider, Lotta L’Amour, Mae Dae, Malaika Moon, Maven, Peachy Sparkles, Portia Sweet, Serenity von Varda, Sparklelicious (Harley Sparkles and Miss Foxielicious) and Tootsy Roll.

EMOTION is at Connections Nightclub on Friday 4 November from 8pm. For tickets and more information, head to Eventbrite.

