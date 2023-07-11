Equal Opportunity Commissioner: Drag protest may have been vilification

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Western Australia’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner has highlighted that placards shown at a recent protest against a Drag Storytime event are the kind of messaging that would hopefully be potentially classed as vilification if the state’s laws are updated.

Warning: This story has images of signs which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Writing his regular column Commissioner John Byrne said signs cited at the protest in Maylands last month were potential acts of gender diversity vilification.

The commissioner noted that according to reports, protesters against the event held signs outside the library likening drag queens to paedophiles and placed letters in mailboxes doing the same.

“The Law Reform Commission of Western Australia in its review of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984, recommended the inclusion of anti-vilification provisions to apply to the grounds of disability, gender identity, sex, sex characteristics, race, religious conviction, and sexual orientation.” Commissioner Byrne highlighted.

“In the report, the Law Reform Commission said individuals could hold, and even express, views without engaging in conduct to create, promote, or increase animosity towards, or which threatens, seriously abuses, or severely ridicules a group or person as a member of a group.

“The report stated that ‘A law seeking to prevent the incitement of such conduct seems compatible with the maintenance of the constitutionally provided system of government.'”

John Byrne said this was also the view of the Equal Opportunity Commission.

John Byrne said an individual or a group of people can feel strongly negative about the inclusion of gender diversity and its place in public spaces, they can even express those views in private.

However, loudly, and publicly expressing views likening Drag Storytime to “grooming” children may be seen as promoting or increasing animosity towards the gender diverse community.

The Cook government is expected to introduce new legislation to update the state’s laws in the near future.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.