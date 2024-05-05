9-1-1: Buck’s sexual awakening will air this week

SPOILERS

Fans of television show 9-1-1 have followed the adventures of the crew of Fire Station 118, the Los Angeles police and the emergency call centre for seven seasons, but this year one of the main characters is showing a new part of their life.

Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley has gone from wild-child firefighter to a dependable member of the team, and he’s had a few near-death experiences over his journey too.

Oliver Stark as Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley in 9-1-1.

In the earlier seasons Buck had a close but platonic relationship with Abby, the main 9-1-1 call centre responder, and for a while he dated a TV reporter, but over the last few years he’s had a close friendship with colleague Eddie.

When Eddie’s wife was killed, Buck stepped up to help raise their disabled son Christoper. It’s lead fans to speculating that there might be some sexual tension between the two firefighters.

Fans have even given their relationship a name dubbing them ‘Buddy’.

Ryan Guzman as Edmundo ‘Eddie’ Diaz, and Oliver Stark as Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley in 9-1-1.

The fourth episode of the current season will air on Channel 7 this week, and it’s the 100th episode of the series overall.

Fans will get their wish as Buck acknowledges he is bisexual, but Eddie is not the object of his affection.

In recent episodes a firefighter from a previous season has been reintroduced. Tommy Kinard who was previously a member of the 118 and seen in Season 2, is now a rescue helicopter pilot. Buck and Tommy’s friendship moves into new territory in the upcoming episode.

Tommy is played by Lou Ferrigno Jr. He’s the son of actor and body builder Lou Ferringo who starred in 70’s TV series The Incredible Hulk. He’s previously appeared in S.W.A.T, Outer Banks and Supergirl.

As the local broadcast is few weeks behind the US version there’s already been a wave of articles about how fans have responded to Buck’s bisexual awakening.

Actor Oliver Stark has spoken about how writers only asked him about the plotline shortly before they began working on the new series, and he was fully onboard.

He’s also brushed off comments from fans who have not embraced Buck’s sexuality. Stark took to his Instagram account to thanks fans for their support, and brushed off criticism.



“Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline,” Stark wrote after the episode aired in the USA.

“If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show. I would like you to know that I truly don’t care. This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses [Aisha Hind and Tracie Thoms] I’ve ever watched.” he said.

Tune in to 9-1-1 on Chanel 7 on Monday at 9:11pm (Yes that is really the time it comes on) to catch the beginning of the romance between Buck and Tommy.