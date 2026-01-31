Eric Kuhlmann named first inductee to the South Australian Pride Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Pride Adelaide have announced that local identity Eric Kuhlmann will be indicted into the South Australian Pride Hall of Fame.

The announcement recognises a person whose leadership, conviction, and long-term involvement helped

shape Pride Adelaide and left a lasting imprint on LGBTQIASB+ community life in South Australia.

Kuhlmann passed away in November last year. He had been scheduled to perform his show Songs for Queers at the Feast Festival to commemorate 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in South Australia.

The local group says Kuhlmann played a defining role in the evolution of Pride, particularly in the growth of Pride March into the major public spectacle it is today.

What began as a smaller, community-led action has grown into a bold, highly visible event that takes up space in the city and demands to be seen. That growth required leadership, resolve, and people willing to back Pride’s right to grow and be unapologetic. Eric Kuhlmann was one of those people within Pride Adelaide and he served as Chair until early 2025.

The South Australian Pride Hall of Fame is the highest honour presented by Pride Adelaide. It recognises

individuals whose contribution has fundamentally shaped LGBTQIASB+ life in South Australia and left a

lasting imprint on community, culture, and visibility.

Induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for people whose impact extends beyond a single role,

organisation, or moment in time. It honours sustained leadership, influence, and commitment that helped

communities grow, connect, and endure.

2025 Adelaide Pride Parade photographed by Graeme Watson.

Pride Adelaide chair Dave Newman said the huge number of people taking part in last year’s Pride March in Adelaide was a testament to Kuhlmann’s legacy.

“In 2025, more than 7,000 people came together for the March. That moment sits within a much bigger story of Eric’s contribution to community, culture, and visibility in South Australia.”

“Eric gave his time, energy, and conviction across many parts of community life. Pride was one part of that, but his impact reached well beyond any single organisation or event.”

“We are grateful to Matt and Eric’s loved ones for allowing us to honour Eric in this way. This recognition

comes with deep respect for the person he was and the life he lived.”

“This induction is about recognising the breadth of Eric’s contribution and the imprint he leaves across

community life in South Australia.” Newman said.

Pride Adelaide highlight that Kuhlmann helped guide Pride through periods of expansion and change, strengthening its direction and ensuring it was equipped to meet the expectations placed on a large, public-facing event. He understood Pride as both celebration and responsibility and was prepared to stand behind the decisions required to support its growth.

Beyond Pride Adelaide, Eric was actively involved in other organisations and community spaces across

South Australia. His contribution extended into cultural, social, and advocacy settings, where he

consistently worked to strengthen visibility, connection, and community confidence.

He was also an accomplished performer and storyteller. As a long-time FEAST Festival performer, he used

humour, honesty, and lived experience to tell queer stories with clarity and confidence. His creative work

helped shape the broader cultural environment in which Pride exists, reinforcing that visibility and

expression matter year-round, not just on one day.

He was deeply connected to the Bear Men of Adelaide and broader bear communities, where he played a

significant role in building confident, visible, and unapologetic spaces. These spaces supported connection,

identity, and pride, and continue to contribute to the strength of community life in South Australia.

Today Eric Kuhlmann is remembered as someone who did not seek recognition. He stepped forward when leadership was needed, backed Pride’s growth, and accepted the responsibility that came with it. His influence is visible today in the scale, confidence, and ambition of Pride March, and in the way Pride Adelaide continues to operate.

Eric Kuhlmann will be formally inducted at the South Australian Pride Gala in June 2026.