Eternal reunion not happening due to alleged transphobia

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

A reunion of 90’s British girl-group Eternal has reportedly been called off after some of the members of the band allegedly insisted now LGBTIQA+ related festivals or events were included on their schedule.

According to British newspaper The Mirror there’s no hope a reunion going ahead.

The R&B group formed in 1992 with a line-up including sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, with Kéllé Bryan and Louise Nurding. They scored massive success the following year with their single Stay. Their album Always and Forever went four times platinum making it one of the biggest selling British albums of the year.

Louise Nurding decided to leave the band before they recorded their next album and launched a successful solo career. She also married footballer Jamie Redknapp taking on his surname.

The other members of the band continued on as a trio. They continued to have success with songs including Power of a Woman, I Am Blessed, Good Thing and I Wanna Be the Only One.

In 1998 Bryan was dismissed from the band by the Bennett sisters, and they continued on as a duo. Over the years they’ve gotten back together several times for different projects but never with all four members.

There were hopes the band would reform their 30th anniversary but it’s been reported that talks broke down after Easther and Vernie Bennett demanded no venues or festivals linked to the LGBTIQA+ communities be included on their schedule. The sister’s reportedly have objections to the inclusion of transgender people.

Louise Redknapp and Kéllé Bryan are said to have walked away from the reunion. Redknapp posted a congratulatory post to her social media noting the release of their debut single wishing her bandmates a happy anniversary.

OIP Staff, OUTinPerth has reached out to the band member’s management for comment.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.