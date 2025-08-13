Ethel Cain adds Australia and New Zealand on to her world tour

Ethel Cain has added a series of Australian and New Zealand dates on to her world tour that just began in the USA.

The dates will see the Willoughby Tucker Forever tour extend through March. This leg will see Cain headline Auckland Town Hall, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and Fremantle Arts Centre.

- Advertisement -

Tickets on sale to the public Monday 18 August at 11:00am local time. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/ethelcain.

This news comes on the heels of her new album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You which has been getting high praise from music critics.

Ethel Cain photographed by Dollie Kyarn.

Ethel Cain is the stage name for Hayden Anhedönia, who came out as transgender when she was 20 years old. Cain received wide acclaim for her debut album The Preacher’s Daughter which was released in 2022.

Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You serves as a prequel to Cain’s globally adored 2022 debut album and recounts the story of Ethel’s first love, Willoughby Tucker, and their humid, laden romance.

Earlier this year she released Perverts, an album of experimental drone music. Recently the singer addressed racist statements from her past, posting as long apology and explanation.

The North America and Europe leg of the tour sold out completely upon on sale in March, with 170,000 tickets sold in just a few weeks. Kicking off at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre last night, Cain will headline her biggest tour to date with venues including New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, Berkeley’s Greek Theater, London’s Eventim Apollo, Paris’ L’Olympia and many more.

The Australian and New Zealand leg will include shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Fremantle.

The Western Australian show will be on Saturday 28th February at the Fremantle Arts Centre.