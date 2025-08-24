Search
Ethel Cain adds extra shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

Culture

Australians and New Zealanders seems excited about Ethel Cain coming down under. After strong sales for her first round of shows four more dates have been added to her world tour with new shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Tickets are sale now via frontiertouring.com/ethelcain. The tour comes on the heels of her new album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You which has been getting high praise from music critics.

The additional shows are Friday 13th February in Auckland, a day ahead of her previously announced performance. Plus a third show in Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Wednesday 18th February, and a second show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Sunday 22nd February.

An additional show has also been added to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Thursday 26th February.

Ethel Cain photographed by Dollie Kyarn.

Perth is the closing date on the tour with just one show at the Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday 28th February. Tickets for that show are selling fast.

Ethel Cain is the stage name for Hayden Anhedönia, who came out as transgender when she was 20 years old. Cain received wide acclaim for her debut album The Preacher’s Daughter which was released in 2022.

Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You serves as a prequel to Cain’s globally adored 2022 debut album and recounts the story of Ethel’s first love, Willoughby Tucker, and their humid, laden romance. 

Earlier this year she released Perverts, an album of experimental drone music. Recently the singer addressed racist statements from her past, posting as long apology and explanation

