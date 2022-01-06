‘EULOGY’: Creators of smash-hits ‘SÉANCE’ & ‘FLIGHT’ return to Fringe World

The brilliant minds behind the innovative multi-sensory experiences SÉANCE, FLIGHT and COMA are back this Fringe World season with an all new encounter.

EULOGY transports audience through rooms and corridors of a hotel using binaural sounds and speech recognition technology, travelling between floors and deeper into the dreamscape.

“EULOGY is both an intense and exhilarating ride and a deeper exploration of the relative merits of an embodied human conscious experience versus one that only exists in the imagination,” explains Nathan Alexander, producer at Realscape Productions.

EULOGY builds on its predecessors using technology that was developed specifically for the show.

“The difference with EULOGY to our other shows is that each person may have a different experience, depending on their answers. Almost like a choose your own adventure,” said Nathan.

EULOGY premiered in the UK as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2021’s Expanded category – which showcases the best of immersive art and XR, with innovative work from artists and creators who are boldly exploring the intersection of art, ﬁlm and expanded reality.

Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions said that this year’s Fringe World season brings a number of firsts for the company.

“The Australian premiere of EULOGY at Fringe World on January 14 is the first Australian premiere for a Darkfield show outside of Melbourne or Adelaide, and we are so excited to bring this to Perth,” said Amy.

“In addition, Fringe World 2022 will be the ﬁrst time globally that the collection of all four Darkfield container shows will be presented in the same festival,” she said.

Perth audiences have an affinity for the darkness with over 30,000 people attending a Darkfield show since 2018. Australia makes up around half of the global Darkfield audience, with 120,000 attendees across the country.

All four shows in the Darkfield series explore a theme of fear and anxiety, in complete and utter darkness.

COMA, invites participants to slip into a collective dream state and take part in a strange mass experiment with each wall in the 40ft sea-container lined with bunk beds. SÉANCE tests the audiences’ susceptibility to suggestible material, and FLIGHT jolts its passengers between this world and alternates.

Those looking for a taste of what to expect before Fringe World can tune in to Darkfield Radio, a series of audio encounters designed to be experienced at home. Darkfield’s creators David Rosenberg and Glen Neath are the masterminds behind the immersive experiences, and have recently sparked global attention of XR and VR communities with their ability to create worlds for the audience using only audio.

EULOGY and FLIGHT will run at The Woodside Pleasure Garden, and SÉANCE and COMA at Perth Cultural Centre. All will run frequently at various times throughout Fringe World from 14 January – 13 February, 2022. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

