European Commission set to launch legal action against Hungary

The European Commission is set to launch legal action against Hungary’s new anti-LGBT laws which proclaim that those under the age of eighteen should be protected from information about gay, lesbian and transgender people.

According to website Politico, Brussels will launch two separate legal procedures which will involve a formal notice which Hungary will have two months to formally respond to.

The first procedure will argue that Budapest’s rules, which prohibit the portrayal of homosexuality or transgender people in content shown to minors, violate the right to freedom of expression and information as well as the Audiovisual Media Services Directive and the e-Commerce Directive.

The second case will be directed at a Hungarian government agency which directed a book publisher to add a disclaimer to a children’s book which stated the book showed “behavior deviating from traditional gender roles.” The Commission will argue the order breaches the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive.

Hungary is not the only country the Commission has it’s sights on, there’s reportedly also going to tackle Poland’s regions which declared themselves to be LGBTIQ free zones. It has been suggested that regions which promote discrimination may not be eligible for EU funds.

