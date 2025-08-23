Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Eurovision 2026 will be held in Vienna

Culture

Austria has announced which city will stage the 2026 Eurovision contest with Vienna being named as the host.

The songwriting competition is heading to Austria after JJ won this year’s event with his operatic song Wasted Love.

- Advertisement -

Roland Weissmann, the Director General of Austrian broadcaster ORF, explained why Vienna was picked.

“After thorough examination and based on a unanimous jury assessment, ORF has concluded that Vienna’s bid is the most attractive not only in terms of infrastructure and logistics, but also economically,” Weissmann said.

JJ is announced as the winner of Eurovision 2025 (EBU).

Next year’s competition will run on Saturday 18th May at Austria’s largest indoor arena, the Wiener Stadthalle. The two live Semi-Finals will take place on Tuesday 12th May and also Thursday 14th May.

“Vienna’s reputation as one of the most musical cities in the world, and its location in the heart of Europe, makes it the perfect Host City for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest,” said Martin Green, the Director of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“The city’s exceptional Stadthalle was a great venue for the 60th Contest in 2015 and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming delegations, artists and fans alike back there next May as the world’s largest live music event celebrates 70 glorious years of being United by Music.”

It’s the third time Vienna has hosted the event. They first staged the competition in 1967, and more recently in 2015 after Conchita Wurst raised the trophy high for Rise Like a Phoenix. It was also the first time Australia appeared in the competition with Guy Sebastian representing our nation.

OUTinPerth was on the ground in Vienna for Eurovision 2015 so we can attest to it being a great city to visit, and the venue is spectacular.

Aside from all the fun of Eurovision, the entire city is also a celebration of Mozart, Austria’s most famous composer. It’s also the home of a beautiful opera house.

There’s mountains of pastries to indulge in, amazing shops, and we do recall ending up in a nightclub that has a bathtub in the middle of the room, which was very B-Ark, and left us thinking about the nature of life, the universe and everything.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Playwright and performer Charles Busch was born

0
Over the decades Busch has written plays, films, books and been a memorable performer.
Local

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

0
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.
News

Evangelist broadcaster James Dobson dies aged 89

0
The group he founded was listed a hate group for their anti-LGBTIQA+ stance.
Community

Word from WAAC | Where do things stand today?

0
Information about HIV is always changing, are you up to speed?

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Playwright and performer Charles Busch was born

0
Over the decades Busch has written plays, films, books and been a memorable performer.
Local

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

0
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.
News

Evangelist broadcaster James Dobson dies aged 89

0
The group he founded was listed a hate group for their anti-LGBTIQA+ stance.
Community

Word from WAAC | Where do things stand today?

0
Information about HIV is always changing, are you up to speed?
News

Outrage as rainbow crossing at Pulse Memorial removed

0
The crossing which was part of the memorial to the 49 people killed in 2016 was painted out overnight.

On This Gay Day | Playwright and performer Charles Busch was born

OUTinPerth -
Over the decades Busch has written plays, films, books and been a memorable performer.
Read more

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

OUTinPerth -
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.
Read more

Evangelist broadcaster James Dobson dies aged 89

Graeme Watson -
The group he founded was listed a hate group for their anti-LGBTIQA+ stance.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture