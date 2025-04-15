Search
Eurovision Check-in: Conchita Wurst teams up with JJ for a mash-up

Culture

The countdown is on to Eurovision 2025. All the songs have been announced, the new hosts for the Australian broadcast have been named, and the bookies have started taking bets.

One of the favorites at this stage of the game is Austria with their operatic contestant JJ. The last time Austria won the competition was in Copenhagen in 2014 when Conchita Wurst triumphed.

Now the two artists have teamed up for a mash-up of their respective songs. JJ’s Wasted Love segues perfectly into Wurst’s Rise Like a Pheonix.

While JJ is currently one of the favourites it can all change once the singers take to the stage and the performance aspect comes into play.

Go-Jo is all ready to be the Milkshake Man

Australia’s Go-Jo is probably in deep rehearsals for his performance of Milkshake Man but we’ve been thinking about songs about milk.

Five songs about milk

  1. The Village People – Milkshake
  2. Kelis – Milkshake
  3. Garbage – Milk
  4. Herman’s Hermits – No Milk Today
  5. Rufus Wainwright – Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland from the 13-17 May and will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand. 

Accusations that Iceland’s entry has copied an Israeli song’s tune

Iceland will be represented this year by Væb’s with their song RÓA. A copyright dispute has been lodged over the tune with Israeli writer Ophir Cohen complaining that the tune has been lifted from a song he wrote in 2017.

Chatunat HaShana was performed by Eyal Golan and Itay Levy and it is very similar to the Iceland entry.

Væb comprises brothers Matthías Davíð Matthíasson and Hálfdán Helgi Matthíasson. The parties are currently trading lawyers’ letters over the tune.

