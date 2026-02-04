Eurovision check-in: Could A*Teens be heading to Eurovision?

They’re not teenagers anymore, but A*Teens are back

Way back at the turn of the millennium a Swedish band arrived featuring two boys and two girls drawing upon the iconic history of pop heroes ABBA.

A*Teens first appeared in the scene in 1998 with an album of ABBA covers. The band we’re endorsed by ABBA hence their name been curtailed to just ‘A’ with the ‘BBA’. At a time when pure pop was riding high with Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, and Christina Anguilla, they fitted right in.

In 2001 the band second album Teen Spirit arrived at it featured original music, and a third album Pop ’til You Drop! came the following year. Soon after the obligatory Greatest Hits collection the band split up.

In 2024 they reformed and now their taking part in the Melodifestivalen, the competition that decides who will represent Sweden at Eurovision. The festival kicked off on the weekend and runs for six weeks. Thirty artists are taking part.

After A*Teens broke up Dhani (41), Sara (41), Amit (42) and Marie (42) all pursued solo careers but now their reunited. Iconic is their song for a big comeback.

Dara will represent Bulgaria

Bulgaria has announced that local pop sensation Dara will be their singer for the 2026 competition.

She first came to fame on the 2015 edition of X Factor Bulgaria. Since then she’s put out two albums of material and many non-album singles, and collaborations with other artists.

Dara was picked to be the countries singer via a TV selection process that saw a jury and audience votes taken into account, each of the artists performed songs from their own catalog of hits. Now Dara will record three potential tunes for Eurovision and the people of Bulgaria will vote on which one is their favourite.

Go-Jo photographed by Liliana Delarosa.

Go-Jo has a new song

Western Australian raised artist Go-Jo didn’t managed to crack the final for Australia last year, but he’s picked himself up and dusted himself off and has some new music to share.

Supersonic his latest single has just been released and it’s a glam rock thumper.

Fresh sounds from Loreen

Double Eurovision winner Loreen has also got a new tune to share. She’s about to bring out her new album Wildfire which will include her Eurovision winning song Tattoo.

New single Feels Like Heaven was written by Loreen alongside Sia, producer Jessie Shatkin and Calum Landau.

First artists for the Eurovision tour announced

To celebrate the competition’s 70th anniversary Eurovision will be going on the road with a show that celebrates many of the artists who’ve taken part in the competition over the decades.

Eurovision legends Alessandra, Guy Sebastian, Helena Paparizou, Johnny Logan, Katrina, Lordi, Verka Serduchka have all signed on with more to be announced.

The tour will come a month after this year’s competition and will begin a London’s massive O2 Arena, before heading to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, France and Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria.