Eurovision Check in: Iceland has picked some silver clad twin brothers

Eurovision is approaching and more countries have locked in their contestants and songs for the 2025 event in Switzerland.

Here’s the latest run down of singers and their songs that have been selected, and some in the running.

Sweden is currently going through the process of choosing their contestant for the 2025 competition through their country-based selection process the Melodifestivalen.

One of the artists and songs in contention is Vicious by Andeas Lundstedt. He was a member of the band Alcazar who had hits including This is the World We Live In and Crying at the Discotheque.

You’ll have to wait until 8th March to find out who Sweeden will be sending.

Poland has selected Justyna Steczkowska with ‘GAJA’

Poland will be represented by Justyna Steczkowska with her track GAJA, it’s a mix of beats, soaring vocals and folky touches. The song is about the earth goddess Gaia.

The official video is a bit of a screensaver, but the performance from the Polish national competition gives more an idea of what Justyna brings to the stage. Leather, flames, flame canons and choreography – all the Eurovision ingredients.

Norway has picked Kyle Alesandro and his track ‘Lighter’

For his performances he’s been dressed in armour and he’s been joined by a troupe of dancing warriors. The songs been described as Game of Thrones as a pop tune. The eighteen-year-old singer released his first album in 2017, and put out a second self-released record in 2023.

Parg is a survivor for Armenia

Kyle maybe won’t be the only one in armor this year. Survivor Armenia’s rock entry from Parg also sees him wearing some metal and leather.

The track was written by a team of seven songwriters, including Swedish writer Thomas G:son who penned Euphoria and Tatoo for Loreen, the songs that won her the competition on two occasions.

Lithuania has gone with some post punk for their entry

Post punk band Katarsis will be Lithuania’s entry for 2025. They’ll stand out from the crowd with this wall of guitar sounds. Their tune Tavo akys, which means Your Eyes, was selected from 45 tunes in contention to represent the country.

Italy has glam rocker Lucio Corsi with ‘Volvevo essere un duro’

This tune came second at the 2025 Sanremo Music Festival before being selected for Eurovision. Translated it means, “I wanted to be a tough guy”.

It’s a grand sounding sound with sweeping melodies. Corsi is known for his mix of glam rock, surreal lyrics and fairytale themes.

Vaeb bring some energy for Iceland

Silver clad brothers Matthías Davíð Matthíasson and Hálfdán Helgi Matthíasson make up the energetic duo Vaeb. This song was a number hit in their homeland. At the moment they look like dancing cybermen, so let’s hope there’s a costume rethink before they board a flight to Switzerland.



If there was an award for fake violin playing, they’d take it home faster than you can say Alexander Rybak.

Tommy Cash found his Espresso

Representing Estonia will be Tommy Cash with Espresso Macchiato. He’s well known in Estonia for his sexually explicit lyrical themes and provocative music videos. Before you google them, definitely NSFW.

Here though he appears to be just drinking a coffee and checking his mentions. He also performs under the name Kanye East.

Who’ll be representing Australia – we should find out this week!

Could it Be Shannon Noll, The Veronicas, Jude York, or Perth’s own Abbe May? We have no idea.