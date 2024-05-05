Eurovision rehearsals give first look at the performances to come

The contestants for the 2024 Eurovision Song Content have begun arriving in Malmo, Sweden filled with hopes of getting 12 points from as many countries as possible.

This week they began rehearsing their performances on the stage. If you’ve ever wondered why the Eurovision performers have such slick performances, it’s because not only have they rehearsed them over and over again, and performed at many non-televised live shows that make up part of the Eurovision experience.

- Advertisement -

By the time they reach the semi-finals they’ve been on the Eurovision stage many times, memorising each camera position and perfecting their delivery.

Eurovision has shared a short clip of each act taking to the stage for the first time this week. In a big change to competition this year the ‘Big 5’ will also perform at the semi-finals.

England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France are always automatically in the final alongside the winning country from the previous year. While this is an advantage, it’s also a disadvantage because fans don’t hear their songs as many times as those who have to come up through the ranks. This year they’ll perform their songs in full in the semi-finals but won’t face a vote until the grand final night.

Silas Kapsis from Cyprus has four breakdancers alongside her, as does Lithuania’s Silvester Belt. ‘Hey You It’s the Rock Steady Crew’ could be a theme for 2024.

Serbia’s Teya Dora relies on evocative lighting and digital projections for her emotional ballad while she stands in front of a rock. Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil also have a rock which they climb up.

Ireland’s Bambie Thug has some gothic horror, bring back Jedward please.

Not surprisingly Poland’s Luna has a tower for her song Tower. She also has a really big red horse. Azerbaijan performs in front of a sculpture of some giant hands.

One of the competition’s favourites to win, Croatia’s Baby Lasagna have just gone for a traditional rock and roll presentation of pyrotechnics and flashing lights. He is also wearing a top that looks like’s it’s made from Grandma’s doilies.

Iceland’s Hera Bjork has song that sounds like it’s out of the late 80’s PWL catalogue and she is wearing a gold outfit that certainly catches the light. She’s standing at the top of some stairs.

Slovenia’s Raiven is backed by some contemporary dancers in flesh coloured underpants. Finland’s Windows95man is inside a giant egg, we’re not sure if has any underpants.

Natalia Barbu from Slovenia has a lot of digital projections, a violin and an operatic voice. Portugal’s Iolanda is class in white with five backing dancers who look as if they’re about to head off to fencing lessons. Luxembourg’s Tali has also opted for the five backing dancers option.

Australia’s Electric Fields have also gone for a more traditional approach but a digeridoo player jumping in on the action is sure to get some attention.

Malta’s Sarah Bonnici might not be a favourite to win Eurovision, but surely, she’s a shoo-in for the next season of Dancing with the Stars. Her performances included a costume reveal which will have anyone playing a Eurovision drinking game having to down a shot.

Besa from Albania has suit made from 100 disco balls and we don’t know what one earth is going on with Greece’s costumes, is it an 80’s Bubble skirt?

Switzerland’s Nemo has an impressive video where he changes clothes many times, everyone is wondering how this concept might be transferred to the stage, the clip shows him in a fabulous outfit while spinning round like a record baby, right round, round round.

Disappointingly Czechia’s Aiko do not appear to have a pedestal for her tune Pedestal. Is she getting ready for a cage fight? Austria has lasers and backing dancers in Zorro masks.

Saba from The Netherlands is just belting it out while the stage is filled with dry ice, she doesn’t need gimmicks, she’s really got vocal chops. Armenia have a traditional folk presentation, Latvia have a big ring.

San Marino’s Megara are all pink and black for their punk-rock-techno number. Georgia’s Nutsa Buzaladze is performing her song Firefighter backed by four dancers who look like they just walked out a Fireman’s fundraising calendar.

Belgium’s Mustii is channeling Michael Jackson with single silver glove for his rock filled tune Before the Party is Over. 5Miinust x Puuluup from Estonia are clad in black and trying to dance. Norway’s Gate has also gone for an all-black costume for her jarring rock song.

Israel also has a giant ring for Eden Golan’s Hurricane. Eurovision are going to be pulling out that anti-booing technology they used to need for Russia. The Netherland’s Joost Klein has gone for his signature super shoulder pads.

The United Kingdom’s Olly Alexander stands out with his set, and he follows in the footsteps of Fred Astaire and Lionel Ritchie by dancing on the ceiling. They were never this homoerotic though.

Germany’s Isaak might need to call in Nutsa Buzaladze’s Firefighters, he’s got a lot of flames firing off in his performance.

Sweden’s Marcus and Martinus have opted for four backing dancers for their dance workout. France’s Slimane has gone for all white and dry ice, much of his song is sung acapella making it stand out from the surrounding techno-pop.

Possibly the most interesting thing about Zorra from Spain’s performance is it features a keytar. This looks like cabaret from the 70’s, her backing dancers may be from collars and cuffs.

Italy’s Angelina Mango is performing a song called La Noia, which means boredom…. is it a twig throne she’s singing in front of?

For all the details on how to watch Eurovision 2024 head to SBS.

Hero image: Electric Fields rehearsing Milkali (One Blood) for Australia at the Second Rehrsal of the First Semi-Final at Malmo Arena – Alma Bengtsson ECU.