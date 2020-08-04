Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in South Korea

One of the many downsides of the COVID-19 situation is the Australian tour of the musical Everybody’s Taking About Jamie has been postponed. Usually musicals take ages to get to Australia, and even longer to get to Perth, so it was an exciting announcement that the show would be coming down under just a few years after it’s West End debut.

The musical tells the story of Jamie New, a teenager in Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Unfortunately his guidance councilor Miss Hedge says his psychometric tests suggest he should become a forklift driver.

The London production has attracted some much loved performers to sign up for stints in the show. Michelle Visage did a stint as Miss Hedge, Roy Haylock aka Bianca Del Rio as played drag mentor Hugo, and Layton Williams from Beautiful People has taken on the lead role in later shows.

While Australia will have to wait a little longer for the show, it has begin playing in South Korea, bring it’s message of queer acceptance and embracing diversity to a country which often retains a lot of stigma against be LGBTIQ.

The South Korean production features several different performers in the role of Jamie New. Ren is well known in South Korea as a vocalist in local band NUEST and for his many TV appearances. MJ from the band Astro is also playing the role, alongside Japanese performer Yusuke.

Recently all three actors took to the stage to perform the show’s opening number, the whole musical and all its songs have been translated into Korean.

Take a look.

Here’s the opening number performed by the West End cast in London.

The musical has also been adapted into a feature film, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first trailer.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.