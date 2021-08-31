‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ soundtrack details revealed

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The film version of the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is set to be released later this month. Due to Covid-19 the movie is skipping cinemas and going straight to streaming services around the globe.

Details of the film’s soundtrack album have now be revealed with queer favourites Chaka Khan, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Todrick Hall and Holly Johnston all contributing to the album.

The first song available is While We’re Still Young by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Dan Gillespie Sells. Gillespie Sells is the composer of the musical, and the lead singer of the band The Feeling. Ellis-Bextor’s has a long association with the band, her husband Richard Jones is the band’s bass player.

The new songs on the album include When The Times Comes which is performed by Chaka Khan, Werk Girl by Todrick Hall and Everything by Becky Hill. Former lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Holly Johnston, sings This Was Me.

It’s expected that some of the songs from the stage musical might not have made it through to the film version, which commonly occurs when works are adapted for the screen.

This will be the third album associated with the musical. Back in 2017 Dan Gillespie Sells released a concept album that included most of the songs from the musical featuring some of the initial cast members. Sophie Ellis-Bextor was on that album too, while 90’s popstar Betty Boo also made an appearance.

The following year, after the musical made its West End debut a cast album was released, and there were several new tunes included in the collection. The film soundtrack can be downloaded from 10th September.

What’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie about?

The musical follows student Jamie New who reveals to his careers counsellor and classmates that his dream job is being a drag queen.

The British musical has made the journey from stage to screen in record time, it’s only a few years since it had its first performance in Sheffield. Since then the musical has been a sensation in the West End, had a tour of the United Kingdom, made waves in South Korea and found fans around the world. Sadly an Australian production had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The film version features newcomer Max Harwood in the title role. Oscar-nominated star Richard E. Grant plays Hugo, a former drag queen and mentor. While Happy Valley‘s Sarah Lancashire stars as Jamie’s mother and Catastrophe‘s Sharon Horgan appears as teacher Miss Hedge.

Take a look at the trailer and mark off September 17 in your diary to watch Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on Amazon.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.