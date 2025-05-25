Search
Explore the best food and produce with Plating Up WA

Lifestyle

This June check out local eateries and amazing Western Australian produce thanks to Plating Up WA.

From coastal eateries in Fremantle to wineries in the Swan Valley, bustling cafes in the Mid West, and restaurants nestled in the Southern Forests and South West, venues will be plating up everything from breakfasts and long lunches to, grazing boards and dinners.

This year’s dishes showcase a bounty of fresh local ingredients — wild-caught fish, sweet WA prawns and yabbies, succulent beef, pork and lamb, artisan cheeses, seasonal fruits, vibrant veggies, and more. Whether you’re craving a comforting winter classic or a bold, seasonal twist, there’s a dish for every taste and every budget.

“We’re thrilled to bring Plating Up WA back for its seventh year,” says Melissa Worthington, Program Manager for Buy West Eat Best.

“Since launching in 2018, this campaign has showcased more than 300 venues, and it continues to grow each year. I’m especially excited to see new venues joining us for the very first time this year. Many of the ingredients featured are selected directly from our Buy West Eat Best ingredient register – it’s a true celebration of our local producers and the creative chefs who bring their stories to life on the plate.”

At its heart, Plating Up WA is about supporting WA’s food, beverage, hospitality, and tourism sectors during the cooler, quieter months a time when extra support is most welcome.

Scott Bridger, Chef Liaison and co-owner of Bib & Tucker, said the campaign was a great one for supporting local chefs.

“It’s an honour to support WA chefs through this campaign. We’re lucky to have such passionate producers and incredible ingredients, from our pristine oceans to lush pastures. I’m excited to help bring WA produce to life for diners this winter.”

In 2024, Plating Up WA reached 18,000 unique website visitors and clocked over 3 million social media impressions. In 2025, the team expects even more food lovers to jump online, browse venue listings, explore mouth-watering menus, and book a table to taste the season.

So, whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just someone who loves a good meal made with local love, this is your chance to explore new venues, meet talented chefs, and support WA’s incredible growers and producers.

The 2025 event was launched in style at the Pan Pacific hotel in Perth CBD. Over 100 food and hospitality guests attended the event, which featured a stunning menu of local canapes, an expert discussion panel and networking.

The speaker panel included Emilie Jones: Franklin and Clement, Scott Bridger, Bib & Tucker, Melissa Worthington, Buy West Eat Best, Sarah Woods, ED DPIRD, Nic Giblett: Newton Orchards Manjimup, Chef X Pan Pacific Hotel.

Bookings open now at platingupwa.com/venues

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

