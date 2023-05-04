Expressions of Interest open for local Bi+ Discussion Group



Bi+ Community Perth and LGBTQIA+ community and mental health support service Living Proud are seeking expressions of interest for a new Bi+ Discussion Group.

The collaboration between the long-standing community groups is looking to establish the group for peer support and discussion, as well as community connection and exploration.

The discussion group will have in-person and online sessions, with plans to start with eight group meetings.

EOIs are open to anyone over 18 who is bisexual, anywhere you find yourself under the bi+ umbrella.

Bi+ Community Perth currently hold regular meet ups, host online social spaces and other events celebrating Bi+ visibility, inclusion and community.

Living Proud is one of WA’s longest running LGBTQIA+ organisations, offering a variety of training and mental health support programs, run the Queer & Accessible initiative and delivering QLife here in Western Australia.

Register your interest here.

