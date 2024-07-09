Expressions of interest sought for WA’s new LGBTIQA+ peak body

The WA government is seeking expressions of interest from organisations interested on taking on the role of being a peak body for the state’s LGBTIQA+ communities.

“The Cook Government is committed to driving inclusiveness for all Western Australians.” said YOuth Minister Hannah Beazley.

“We are proud to be developing Western Australia’s first whole-of-government LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Strategy, and the LGBTQIA+ peak body will play an important role in this process.

“I look forward to working with the peak body and sector to deliver positive outcomes and improve the lives of LGBTQIA+ Western Australians.”

Youth Minister Hannah Beazley

Community Services Minister Sabine Winton said the government was committed to supporting initiatives that create meaningful change.

“LGBTQIA+ people in Western Australia have the right to live free from discrimination and social exclusion.

“This peak body will play a crucial role in championing the interests of the LGBTQIA+ community and creating meaningful systemic change.” Winton said.

“The Cook Government is committed to supporting initiatives that drive equality for all

members of our community.”

Expressions of interest are now open for a peak body which will represent and advocate for Western Australia’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transexual, Queer, Intersex and Asexual Plus (LGBTQIA+) community and guide Western Australia’s first LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Strategy.

The peak body, along with the recently established LGBTQIA+ Reference Group, will support the development and implementation of the Strategy, which will drive inclusiveness for LGBTQIA+ Western Australians.

The peak body will co-chair the Reference Group and work collaboratively with the State Government and sector.

LGBTQIA+ people face significantly higher levels of discrimination, stigma and social exclusion, which can contribute to poorer health, social and economic outcomes.

The Strategy, led by Minister for Youth Hannah Beazley and the Department of Communities, will identify priority areas and associated actions to drive long-term systemic change in WA.

The organisation who is recognised as the peak body will be required to provide a strong voice for a wide range of stakeholders including youth, older adults and seniors, people who identify as being Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, people from culturally and linguistic diverse backgrounds, people with a disability and those who identify as being LGBTIQA+.

A request for tender for the Western Australian LGBTQIA+ peak body will close at 2.30pm Wednesday 7 August 2024.

The Department of Communities will offer an online information session for organisations interested in responding to the request, but the info session is scheduled for Monday 15th July, and those wishing to attend only have until Thursday 11th July to confirm their attendance.

For more information, visit Tenders WA: Display Tender DOC202418822