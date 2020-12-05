Fans turn on Black Panther’s Letitia Wright for sharing transphobic video

Actor Letitia Wright, best known for her involvement in the film Black Panther, is facing a backlash from fans after she shared a video on social media that promoted transphobia, COVID-19 conspiracy claims, and anti-vaxer views.

Warning: This article contains statements that may be confronting to people who are transgender.

The video was created by YouTube stars, brothers Tomi and Tobi Arayomi, and it’s been removed by YouTube for spreading debunked conspiracy theories.

The clip was hosted by Tomi Arayomi who says he hopes any potential vaccine for the coronavirus doesn’t have the side effect of “make extra limbs grow.” While he rallied against vaccines, he also said he doesn’t actually know how they work.

Arayomi goes on to claim that he doesn’t believe the existence of coronavirus has been proved, saying that it you’re told something repetitively you’ll begin to believe it’s real. His comparison – people who are transgender.

“If you look at somebody that was genetically born a male but you say ‘that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl’ enough times, eventually you will force compliance by the composition of my speech to say something that I just technically, biologically don’t believe it.” he said in the now deleted video.

Fans of Wright quickly questioned her wh yshe was sharing the content, especially as it included anti-trans statements.

The actor responding by posting, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” alongside a laughing with tears emoji.

She followed up by posting, “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

The actor however offered no apology for sharing the content that has been described as transphobic, only an excuse for why she was promoting it.

The British actor appeared in several well known TV series including Being Human, Doctor Who and Black Mirror. She achieved world-wide recognition with her role in Black Panther. Her current project is the British series Small Axe.

OIP Staff