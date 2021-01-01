Fashion designer Alexander Wang rejects claims of sexual assault

American fashion designer Alexander Wang has rejected claims that he has allegedly sexually assaulted people in the past, labeling the claims as “grotesquely false”.

Earlier this week British model Owen Moody publicly claimed that Wang had touched him inappropriately at an event in 2017. Moody said he attended promoter Ladyfag’s Moly Mountain party on 21st January 2017 and encountered Wang in the crowded venue.

“I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could fucking move,” Mooney claimed. “And he just started touching me up. Fully up my leg, in my crotch. It made me freeze completely because I was in so much shock.

“Then I look to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer and I just couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me. It just made me go into even more shock. I just had to slowly move myself away.

“Now, any time I see his name mentioned or see him with celebrity best friends, it just reminds me of what he did, and it’s a really fucked-up memory to have.”

Lawyers for Wang have denied the allegation, declaring “it never happened” and suggested that Moody may have mistakenly identified Wang has the person who groped him.

Wang told The Guardian the accusations against him were baseless.

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any factchecking whatsoever.” Wang said.

After Moody made his allegations a public a number of people have come forward on social media also claiming they have had inappropriate contact with the fashion designer.

The 37 year-old designer said the claims were nothing but lies.

“Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behaviour described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.” Wang said.

