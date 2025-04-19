Fashion designer and mental health advocate Aurelio Costarella dead at 60

Western Australian fashion designer and mental health advocate Aurelio Costarella has died at the age of 60. His passing follows a short battle with brain disease.

The local fashion icon was recently diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob, an incurable brain condition that also took the life of his sister Gracie.

Costarella was known for his bold designs and stunning ballgowns with is work drawing many celebrity admirers including Rhianna, Charlize Theron, Danni Minogue and Dita Von Tesse.

Aurellio Costarella photographed by Chantel Concei.

Throughout his career he was a major supporter of StyleAid, the WAAC fundraiser that raised awareness about HIV and generated essential funds for support services.

His first fashion business Ray Costarella Designs brough him great success in the 1990’s, but like many fashion labels its success was short lived. In 2000 he launched a new business using his birth name Aurelio, and big department stores including David Jones and Myers both adored his work.

In an interview in 2014 he said that decision to embrace his birth name was a one of his career highlights, alongside his first appearance at New York Fashion Week in 2006.

In 2017 Costarella closed his fashion brand citing the tough retail economy and his own battles with depression as key reasons. He spoke publicly about his challenges with mental health and advocated for more support and understanding.

In 2024 the short film Becoming Aurelio directed by Chantel Concei, and produced by Kate Downie had its premiere at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival.

With his passing friends, celebrities and local identities have flocked to praise his life and work.

“Australia has lost a brilliant creator who touched the lives of so many,” said Network 10 newsreader Narelda Jacobs. ‘Aurelio was Perth’s gift to the world. His fashion made everyone lucky enough to wear it feel like a movie star.”

Singer Tina Arena, who wore many of Costarella’s designs said his passing was “a profound loss”.

Channel Nine’s Tracy Vo also commented saying, “Aurelio, you beautiful human. Thank you for your warmth and nurturing nature.

“You and your brilliant creativity will be missed. Rest in peace.”

Actor Charmain Bingwa, whose career began in Western Australian before finding success in Hollywood also posted a tribute.

“Devastated. A beautiful human, such phenomenal talent. Dearly missed my love” she wrote alongside three love heart emojis.

The Minister for Youth and Early Childhood Education, Anne Aly, said she had counted Costarella as a close friend.

“Your friendship meant the world to me. My heart is broken but I know that you will live on in our hearts and memories.” Aly said.

Political commentor Gemma Tognini posted to social media describing Costarella as a great designer, but also a wonderful friend.

“Terribly, awfully saddened by the passing of my friend Aurelio Costarella. Yes he was a brilliantly talented designer and artist. But more than that, so much more, he was kind. So very kind. Open hearted. Generous. Gentle. Humble. Gracious.” Tognini said.

Fashion writer and poet Scott-Patrick Mitchell praised Costarella’s work.

“Aurelio Costarella was a true visionary whose work married sophistication with the sublime. His outfits elevated events and he brought joy to so many. This is a tragic loss. My thoughts go out to everyone who was touched by Aurelio’s unique brand of magic.” Mitchell said.

Interior designer Shayna Blaze, singer Grace Woodroofe, broadcaster Gillian O’Shaughnessy and publisher Terri-ann White also praised the designer’s life and work.