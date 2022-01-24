Fashion Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died aged 73, with is death announced on his official Instagram account.

Mugler launched his label in 1973 and was know for his architectural style that emphasized broad shoulders and tiny waists. His designs were worn by celebrities including Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyonce, and his work filled the video for George Michael’s Too Funky.

His haute couture runways shows promoted diversity as he was at the forefront of hiring people of colour as models, as well as using older models, drag queens and women who are transgender. He also had a successful range of perfumes.

Despite being an acclaimed designer, Mugler left the fashion world behind in 2002 and he went on to work on costumes for Cirque du Soleil and Beyonce’s I Am…World Tour. His name Thierry Mugler continued on as the brand he founded, while he began using his first name Manfred.

He developed an interest in body building which dramatically changed his appearance, while also having surgical procedures to alter his face. In 2019 he spoke to Interview about his desire to radically change how he looked.

“It’s all bones,” he said of the facial implants. “I wanted my face to represent progress, because after years of being a thin, charming dancer, I wanted to be a warrior. I’ve done so much in my life. I’ve fought so much. I’m a superhero, so it’s normal to have the face of one.”

His death has sparked a wave of tributes from celebrities and fashion identities.

