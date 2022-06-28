Calls for new Parliament to take urgent steps to hear LGBTQIA+ concerns

LGBTQIA+ advocates are calling on Australian federal politicians to urgently re-establish the Federal Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Australians Group.

As politicians visit Canberra this week in preparation for the new Parliament, Just.Equal Australia advisor Sally Goldner AM says it’s vital federal MPs hear about issues negatively impacting our communities.

“Parliament must act swiftly to show that LGBTIQA+ people are fully valued as part of democratic processes and society,” Goldner said.

“The constant attacks on our communities, in particular trans and gender diverse (trans) people over the last 6 years, have been extremely damaging. The decisions by world sporting bodies to ostracize trans women in recent days are more sledgehammer blows to the mental health of trans people.”

Goldner also warns that intersex, bisexual and asexual/aromantic communities are being left behind or not having their needs met by lawmakers.

“There are plenty of issues that the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Australians Group could quickly address, or commence work on.”

“These include removing religious exemptions from federal discrimination law; public education campaigns supporting truth and facts about ace, bisexual, intersex and trans lives; full Medicare coverage of trans affirmation treatments; workplace discrimination protection for trans and intersex people in the Fair Work Act; removal of the gay, bi and trans blood bans; and the creation of a national trans working group to establish and implement uniform guidelines for recording identity on documents.”

Goldner adds thatthe advent of international Pride Month is an opportunity for MPs to show allyship and ensure LGBTQIA+ communities feel heard and valued.

“We look forward to hearing MPs affirming their support for our community by re-establishing the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Australians group.”

A Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Australians Group has existed in federal parliament for many years and has included members from the Labor, Liberal and Green parties as well as independents.

