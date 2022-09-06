Feeling sporty? Give squash a go at their ‘Try with Pride Day’

Life | Filed under Fitness Posted by admin

WA Squash has highlighted their commitment to ensuring squash is an all-inclusive sport, announcing a ‘Try with Pride Day’ for December.

The 2-hour event on Sunday 11th December will give everyone an opportunity to learn the basics of the “world’s heathiest sport” is a safe and fun environment.

The event is free to attend, and all participants will walk away with their own racquet and ball, allowing you to kick off your own regular squash sessions.

The Try with Pride Day is being held at the Belmont Squash Centre.

Squash is played by over 120 million people around the world, but surprisingly is not an Olympic sport. The game that involved hitting a hollow rubber ball in a four-walled court is definitely a good way to get an energetic workout.

It’s an opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. Registrations are essential, so head to Eventbrite to secure your spot.

If squash is not your thing, head to our community group page to see all the other sports sand social groups on offer.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.