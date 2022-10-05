Fever Ray shares fresh new song ‘What They Call Us’

Karin Dreijer returns as Fever Ray with their new track ‘What They Call Us,’ written and co-produced with their former The Knife member Olof Dreijer. The video is written and directed by long-time collaborator Martin Falck.

The brother and sister team made their debut as The Knife in 2001, gaining international recognition with their single Heartbeats. The song was slater covered by José González.

The Knife went on to release four albums before disbanding in 2014. Karin also found success with alter-ego Fever Ray, as well as putting out music under their own name.

Alongside putting out albums they have also created music for many films and theatrical productions. Karin has also collaborated with other artists including Bjork, Röyksopp and Deus.

In interviews Karin has said they are definitely a queer person and gender-fluid. This release is their first new music as Fever Ray since 2018.

Image: Karolina Pajak

