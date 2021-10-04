Fierravanti-Wells against trans women being considered for NSW Woman of the Year

Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has spoken out against transgender women being considered for New South Wales Woman of the Year award.

Appearing on the Alan Jones program on Sky News on Thursday Concetta Fierravanti-Wells said it was an issue people cared about.

“People do care, because they see it as an insidious push by the noisy woke left undermining the very fabric of our society.” Senator Fierravanti-Wells said on Thursday.

“I think the pendulum has swung too far to the under this pretense of inclusion.”

Labor MP Tanya Plibersek, who was also appearing on the program said it was not an issue she personally lost any sleep over, and she didn’t want to see anyone being discriminated against.

In September when the 2022 award nominations were announced the competition described itself as being open to anyone who “identifies as a woman”.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor has defended the inclusive language used for the awards saying they “celebrate the achievements of a diverse range of women and support the NSW Government’s commitment to building an equitable, inclusive and safe society”.

“In line with the Transgender (Anti-Discrimination and Other Acts Amendment) Act and the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977, any person who identifies as a woman can be nominated,” Taylor said.

