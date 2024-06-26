Search
Final Sophie album to be released this September

Culture

A posthumous album from electronic musician Sophie will be released this September. The record which was almost complete at the time of her death in 2021 has been completed by those closest to her, including her brother and collaborator Ben Long.

Sophie died aged 34 in 2021 when she unexpectedly fell from a rooftop in Athens. Prior to her death the artist, who was transgender, had released her highly acclaimed debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

In a statement Sophie’s family said the record would tell the story of Sophie’s musical journey.

“Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.” they said.

Sophie photographed by Renata Raksha.

Ben Long has previously described that hundreds of tracks were worked on prior to Sophie’s death, but the final album had more of a pop focus that her previous output.

The first track from the new collection is Reason Why, which features a collaboration with Kim Petras and BC Kingdom.

The album will be out on 27th September 2024.

