Finalists revealed for 2025 WA Mental Health Awards

The Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) has announced more than 40 finalists for this year’s WA Mental Health Awards.

The awards celebrate individuals and organisations that have proven their commitment to mental health and wellness in our state.

Finalists were selected from more than 100 nominations in nine categories, running across a range of fields from health and media to sport and education.

WA Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat has congratulated the 2025 finalists for their dedication to supporting mental health.

“The theme for World Mental Health Day is Community: Supporting Mental Wellbeing Together, which has certainly been reflected in the work of everyone nominated for an award this year,” Minister Hammat said.

“Good luck to the outstanding finalists and thank you for your vital contribution to mental healthcare.”

Categories include the Minister’s Award, the Lived Experience Impact & Inspiration Award, Mental Health Employee of Volunteer, Innovation in Service Delivery and Diversity & Inclusion.

Winners will be announced on Mental Health Day – Friday, 10 October. See the full list of nominees here.