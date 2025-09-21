Search
Finalists revealed for 2025 WA Mental Health Awards

Lifestyle

The Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) has announced more than 40 finalists for this year’s WA Mental Health Awards.

The awards celebrate individuals and organisations that have proven their commitment to mental health and wellness in our state.

Finalists were selected from more than 100 nominations in nine categories, running across a range of fields from health and media to sport and education.

WA Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat has congratulated the 2025 finalists for their dedication to supporting mental health.

“The theme for World Mental Health Day is Community: Supporting Mental Wellbeing Together, which has certainly been reflected in the work of everyone nominated for an award this year,” Minister Hammat said.

“Good luck to the outstanding finalists and thank you for your vital contribution to mental healthcare.”

Categories include the Minister’s Award, the Lived Experience Impact & Inspiration Award, Mental Health Employee of Volunteer, Innovation in Service Delivery and Diversity & Inclusion.

Winners will be announced on Mental Health Day – Friday, 10 October. See the full list of nominees here.

Latest

Culture

Review | Emily Williams and Greg Gould stun with soulful takes on 80s heroes

0
Sharing the music of Whitney Houston and George Michael, the pair lifted to roof of The Ellington Jazz Club.
Culture

Jenny Rogerson wins The 2025 Lester Prize with bold self-portrait

0
The paintings that made the final 40 are on display at WA Museum Boola Bardip.
Culture

Morrissey cancels shows following death threats

0
The singer has pulled out of several shows in the USA citing security concerns and credible threats.
News

Liberal MP Michelle Hofmann presents petition against surrogacy laws

0
The petition was led by Christian activist James Parker and attracted over 1,200 signatures.

Most recent

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

