Find out what it takes to be a good LGBTIQA+ ally

Out for Australia’s next online forum is a discussion about what makes a good LGBTIQA+ ally.

Allies are crucial for queer people to feel supported and allyship is critical in shaping inclusive policies in the workplace.

‘Out For Allies’, is an online storytelling event with a panel of speakers discussing how allies have impacted and supported them. The event will highlight how people outside LGBTIQA+ communities can be effective allies to their queer coworkers, friends and family.

The discussion will also look into the importance of allyship between LGBTIQA+ people with differing intersectional identities.

Out for Australia is an organisation that provides role models, mentors, events and support to aspiring LGBTIQA+ professionals. They offer a mentoring program and an ongoing series of panel discussions.

Out For Allies will take place on 27 July at 6pm WST (8pm AEST) via Zoom and live on Facebook. Find out more info or register to attend.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au