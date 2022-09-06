Fiona Brice steps into other women’s shoes on ‘Through Her Eyes’

With her new album And You Know I Care due out October 21 via Bella Union, and having previously shared a Rankin-directed video for the title track, Fiona Brice has shared a mesmerising video for album highlight Through Her Eyes.

“I wanted to write about seeing the world from someone else’s perspective,” Brice says.

“It’s about trying to build empathy, removing yourself from the centre. I have sponsored several women through the charity Women to Women International, and the initial idea for the song came from the brief connection I had with them.”

“For the video, I decided to ask many of the wonderful creative women I have working relationships with to contribute a short video of themselves in a place where they felt content, and then combined everything with images of myself as a very young child and then again in my early 20s, remembering how I felt back then, who I was, and linking it with where I am today.”

“I wanted to make a record that was meditative, compassionate, calm and reflective, as a reaction to the increasingly noisy, opinionated, aggressive and polemic tone of our daily environment,” says Brice.

The British multi-instrumentalist, orchestral arranger and composer has drawn on her abundant talents to forge an exceptional record that fulfils the brief. Brice’s second solo album for Bella Union, And You Know I Care, is a deep listening experience that raises the post-classical bar, with Brice says she eschews the genre’s default melancholia for wider and richer dimensions of uplifting bliss.

Through Her Eyes is out now.

Image: Gabrielle Montola

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.