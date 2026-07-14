First look at freaky ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series ‘Crystal Lake’

Stan has offered a first look at the new prequel series in the terrifying Friday the 13th series, Crystal Lake.

This psychological horror series takes us back to the days before Jason Voorhees was a machete-wielding, mask-wearing mass-murderer, terrorising dozens across 12 films since 1980.

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The series stars Linda Cardellini (Freaks & Geeks, Scooby Doo, Dead to Me) as Jason’s single mother Pam, as she reckons with her son’s suspected drowning in the titular lake.

When two strangers suddenly arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion that has the townspeople wondering: just who is Pam, and what horrors haunt Crystal Lake?

Cardellini is joined by William Catlett, Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom and Callum Vinson as young Jason.

Original Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller is joined by showrunner Brad Caleb Kane so long-term fans can expect this new story to stay true to the original material.

All episodes of Crystal Lake are coming to Stan on 16 October 2026.