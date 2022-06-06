First look at Helena Bonham Carter as actor Noele ‘Nolly’ Gordon

The first image of Helena Bonham Carter filming a new series from writer Russell T Davies has been shared. In Nolly Bonham Carter portrays actor Noele Gordon.

Gordon was one of the most famous faces on British television in the 1960s and 1970s, starring in the long running soap opera Crossroads playing widow Meg Richardson.

She was one of the most recognisable women in Britain thanks to her long running role in the series, then in 1981 producers unexpectedly dumped her from the show.

The first photos from the series shows Bonham Carter bearing a striking resemblance to the late actor.

Helena Bonham Carter said she was excited to brining the story to the screen.

“Noele Gordon was a fascinating, complex, brilliant and gutsy woman – none of which I knew before I read Russell T. Davies’ script,” said Bonham Carter. “I’m so thrilled to help tell Nolly’s long overdue and largely forgotten story. Russell’s screenplay is a work of brilliance and I hope I’ll do him and Nolly justice. I can’t wait to start.”

The story is one Davies has wanted to bring to the screen for a long time.

“One of my very first jobs in TV was a trial script for Crossroads, and I’ve wanted to write the story of behind the scenes on that show for 40 years,” Davies said as the project was announced. “At last, the truth can be told!”

The series will reunite Russell T Davies with producer Nicola Shindler who he worked with on Queer as Folk and this year’s highly acclaimed It’s a Sin. The production will be the first for her new company Quay Street.

Joining Bonham Carter in the three-part series is Mark Gatiss, Con O’Neil and Richard Lintern. Gatiss will play entertainer Larry Grayson who had a close friendship with Gordon, while Silent Witness star Lintern will play Crossroads cast member Ronnie Allen.

Augustus Prew, who previously appeared in British drama The Village, will also join the cast playing another cast member on the soap, Tony Adams.

