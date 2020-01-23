First round of Fringe World 2020 Awards announced

23 Jan 2020 | Filed under Featured | Posted by

There are hundreds of Fringe World shows on and it can be a challenge to work out which ones you should be rushing to see.

One good indicator of a show’s quality is if it picks up a Fringe World Award. Each week hundreds of secret judges who work in the cultural industries visit shows and give feedback on their quality, and at the end of the week the awards are handed out.

Here’s what picked up awards at the end of the first week.

Cabaret Weekly Award Winners
Presented by Kleenheat

Charlie Caper – Magical
Filthy
Gender Blender Burlesque 2

Children’s Weekly Award Winners
Presented by City of Perth Parking

Game ON 2.0!
PreHysterical
Rickshaw Scavenger Hunt for Kids

Circus Weekly Award Winner
Presented by MadFish Wines

SirqusAlfon – I Am Somebody

Comedy Weekly Award Winners
Presented by Gage Roads Brewing Co.

2 Nuts for Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation
Anna Piper Scott: Queer & Present Danger
Elliot Bibby: Bibs ‘N’ Bobs
Karen from Finance is Out of Office (pictured)

Dance & Physical Theatre Weekly Award Winner
Presented by K&L Gates

High Expectations

Film & Multimedia Weekly Award Winner
Presented by Channel 7

RABBITHOLE // VR

Music & Musicals Weekly Award Winners
Presented by Nova 93.7

Jessie Gordon: A Night of Quite Original Music
Movin’ Melvin Brown – Y R U Laughing – An American Music Story
The Choir of Man
The Music of Disney feat Adam Hall and the Velvet Playboys

Street Performer/Busker Weekly Award Winner
Presented by City of Perth

Melon the Human

Theatre Weekly Award Winners
Presented by Perth Theatre Trust

French Over
Kafka’s Ape
Waterloo
Wil Greenway: These Trees The Autumn Leaves Alone

Variety Line-up Event Weekly Award Winner
Presented by ABC Radio Perth

Best Of Africa – Live Stand Up Comedy

Visual Arts and Design Weekly Award Winner
Presented by oOh! Media

GANify: Funhouse Mirror Machine

The West Australian Critic’s Choice Weekly Winner
Presented by The West Australian

FLIGHT
Karen from Finance is Out of Office
Splash Test Dummies

Source: Media Release

Tags:

Comments