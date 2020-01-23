First round of Fringe World 2020 Awards announced

There are hundreds of Fringe World shows on and it can be a challenge to work out which ones you should be rushing to see.
One good indicator of a show’s quality is if it picks up a Fringe World Award. Each week hundreds of secret judges who work in the cultural industries visit shows and give feedback on their quality, and at the end of the week the awards are handed out.
Here’s what picked up awards at the end of the first week.
Cabaret Weekly Award Winners
Presented by Kleenheat
Charlie Caper – Magical
Filthy
Gender Blender Burlesque 2
Children’s Weekly Award Winners
Presented by City of Perth Parking
Game ON 2.0!
PreHysterical
Rickshaw Scavenger Hunt for Kids
Circus Weekly Award Winner
Presented by MadFish Wines
SirqusAlfon – I Am Somebody
Comedy Weekly Award Winners
Presented by Gage Roads Brewing Co.
2 Nuts for Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation
Anna Piper Scott: Queer & Present Danger
Elliot Bibby: Bibs ‘N’ Bobs
Karen from Finance is Out of Office (pictured)
Dance & Physical Theatre Weekly Award Winner
Presented by K&L Gates
High Expectations
Film & Multimedia Weekly Award Winner
Presented by Channel 7
RABBITHOLE // VR
Music & Musicals Weekly Award Winners
Presented by Nova 93.7
Jessie Gordon: A Night of Quite Original Music
Movin’ Melvin Brown – Y R U Laughing – An American Music Story
The Choir of Man
The Music of Disney feat Adam Hall and the Velvet Playboys
Street Performer/Busker Weekly Award Winner
Presented by City of Perth
Melon the Human
Theatre Weekly Award Winners
Presented by Perth Theatre Trust
French Over
Kafka’s Ape
Waterloo
Wil Greenway: These Trees The Autumn Leaves Alone
Variety Line-up Event Weekly Award Winner
Presented by ABC Radio Perth
Best Of Africa – Live Stand Up Comedy
Visual Arts and Design Weekly Award Winner
Presented by oOh! Media
GANify: Funhouse Mirror Machine
The West Australian Critic’s Choice Weekly Winner
Presented by The West Australian
FLIGHT
Karen from Finance is Out of Office
Splash Test Dummies
Source: Media Release