First round of Fringe World 2020 Awards announced

There are hundreds of Fringe World shows on and it can be a challenge to work out which ones you should be rushing to see.

One good indicator of a show’s quality is if it picks up a Fringe World Award. Each week hundreds of secret judges who work in the cultural industries visit shows and give feedback on their quality, and at the end of the week the awards are handed out.

Here’s what picked up awards at the end of the first week.

Cabaret Weekly Award Winners

Charlie Caper – Magical

Filthy

Gender Blender Burlesque 2

Children’s Weekly Award Winners

Game ON 2.0!

PreHysterical

Rickshaw Scavenger Hunt for Kids

Circus Weekly Award Winner

SirqusAlfon – I Am Somebody

Comedy Weekly Award Winners

2 Nuts for Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation

Anna Piper Scott: Queer & Present Danger

Elliot Bibby: Bibs ‘N’ Bobs

Karen from Finance is Out of Office (pictured)

Dance & Physical Theatre Weekly Award Winner

High Expectations

Film & Multimedia Weekly Award Winner

RABBITHOLE // VR

Music & Musicals Weekly Award Winners

Jessie Gordon: A Night of Quite Original Music

Movin’ Melvin Brown – Y R U Laughing – An American Music Story

The Choir of Man

The Music of Disney feat Adam Hall and the Velvet Playboys

Street Performer/Busker Weekly Award Winner

Melon the Human

Theatre Weekly Award Winners

French Over

Kafka’s Ape

Waterloo

Wil Greenway: These Trees The Autumn Leaves Alone

Variety Line-up Event Weekly Award Winner

Best Of Africa – Live Stand Up Comedy

Visual Arts and Design Weekly Award Winner

GANify: Funhouse Mirror Machine

The West Australian Critic’s Choice Weekly Winner

FLIGHT

Karen from Finance is Out of Office

Splash Test Dummies

