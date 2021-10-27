First singers competing to represent Australia at Eurovision revealed

The first three performers hoping to represent Australia at Eurovision 2022 have been revealed. Paulini, Isaiah Firebrace and Jaguar Jonze are all hoping their triumph at Australia Decides and then be booking a ticket to Italy.

Isiah Firebrace has represented Australia at Eurovision before. He performed It Don’t Come Easy in Kiev, Ukraine in 2017. He placed ninth overall in the final. This time round he will be singing a duet with an as yet unnamed partner.

“I’m over the moon to be jumping onto the stage for Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022. When I first represented Australia at Eurovision in 2017, I was 17, it was my first time in Europe and I feel like everything was a blurry dream that went by so quickly – I’ve grown so much as a singer, a performer and as a person since then and I’ve definitely got unfinished business! I can’t tell you anything more except that I’m singing a duet with someone incredible and that we co-wrote the song.” Firebrace said.

Fans of Firebrace won’t have to wait until 2002 to hear new music from the singer though, he’s got a new single called More Than Me primed to be released in just a few weeks.

Paulini was also excited about being included in the competition.

“I’m super excited to be part of Eurovision – Australia Decides, after all it’s been ages since any of us have really been able to perform to anyone other than our families. That also means it’s been a little while since I’ve been able to belt out any of the big notes I’m known for. But that is something the audience can definitely expect to hear in my new single which I’ll be performing at Eurovision – Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in 2022.

The singer said she was attracted to the competitive aspect of the event.

“Eurovision to me is like the Olympics for singers! It brings together so many countries and cultures— and while it’s a competition I see it as uniting much of the world through music.”

Jaguar Jonze, who took part in Australia decides in 2019 was also enthused to be signing up again for the Eurovision trip.

“I am honoured and bubbling with excitement to be performing at Eurovision – Australia Decides again in 2022! The imagination, creativity and talent of the performances is always so inspirational, it’s such a special place to express yourself as a musician and an artist.

“My song is going to be a moment that celebrates our resilience and the little steps that lead to big change, as well as push my creative boundaries to another level. So much has happened since we were all together, and being back with the added strength of my Eurovision family and fanbase will make it a show worth waiting for. I can’t wait to see you on the Gold Coast!” Jonze said.

Over 700 songs have been submitted for consideration in the competition and more artists, and which songs they will be singing will be revealed in the coming months.

One tune that has made the cut is an uplifting ballad from Toowoomba based musician, Jude York. The queer singer-songwriter said it was a great opportunity to get his music heard.

“To think of my song being shared on such a monumental platform is truly mind-blowing. I wrote it with the amazing Billy Stonecipher about staying hopeful that dreams can come true. And now to have this opportunity as a queer artist in regional Queensland, I’ve never had a better reason to believe in that message! I can’t wait for everybody to hear this!”

The decision on who will represent the nation will be made at Eurovision – Australia Decides which will be broadcast exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand on Saturday 26 February. Hosts Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will also be returning.

Organisers of Eurovision have also recently announced that Turin will be the host city for the 2002 event. Italy won the competition in Rotterdam earlier this year when glam-rock band Måneskin picked up the most votes.

