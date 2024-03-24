Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from Moby and Lady Blackbird, Matt Terry, Remi Wolf, Marcus and Martinus, and Darin.

Moby & Lady Blackbird – Dark Days



Moby has announced the arrival of a new album this June. Always Centre Right will be the twenty-second album of his long career. Lady Blackbird has been described as the Grace Jones of Jazz, and late 2023 she collaborated with Trevor Horn on a new version of Slave to the Rhythm.

Matt Terry – His car

Matt Terry won The X Factor UK back in 2016 and went on to have a career as a recoridng artist and appearing in West End musicals. Last week he opened up about his sexuality and released this tune about regrets about not coming out sooner.

Remi Wolf – Cinderella

Canadian singer Remi Wolf has a funky new song and a fun video to match. The singer will put out her second album Big Ideas on 12th July.

“Cinderella is a lyrical collage of the ups and downs and mood swings and transient lifestyle I was experiencing while writing this album.” Wolf said of the track. “Constant travel and rapid changes led me to feel such a rollercoaster of emotion- moving from feeling really insecure to feeling really good to feeling manic and depressed and then feeling OK again, while desperately craving a grounding figure to tell me I was doing a good job.”

Marcus and Martinus – Unforgettable

This is Sweden’s entry for Eurovision 2024. Marcus and Marinus are 22-year-old twin brothers who have released three albums so far in their career. This tune has already been a number 1 hit in their home country.

They wrote the song with producer Paul Jimmy Thomfeldt, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger. Also contributing to the song is Joy and Linnea Deb who wrote Mans Zelmerlow’s 2015 Eurovision winner Heroes.

Darin – Electric

It’s a shimmering pop bop from Darin who hails from Sweden. He’s had a huge career in Sweden with eight number one albums under his belt.

His career began when he appeared as a contestant on the debut season Swedish Idol in 2004, he was the runner-up.

Darin came out in 2020, many of his past hits have been recorded by other artists including Shayne Ward and Leona Lewis.

