Remi Wolf books her first Australian tour, but no Perth dates

California native Remi Wolf will bring her live show to Australia and New Zealand for the very first time in January 2023.

Performing her debut Antipodean headline dates at Melbourne’s Forum on 5 January and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 6 January, the burgeoning funk-pop star will jump the pond to take in Auckland and Wellington on 10 and 11 January respectively.

Perth audiences’ only chance to see the musician is when she appears on the line-up for the Wildlands festival which is being held in the park adjacent to Optus Stadium on 30th December. She’ll be joining Tkay Maidza, Bicep, Diplo, Kaytranada, and many others.

With a reputation as a fierce live performer, Wolf has sold out rooms around the world and garnered praise from fans and critics alike.

Making waves with her 2019 track Guy, Wolf garnered attention from indie-pop darling Still Woozy and scored a spot opening on their tour. Three critically acclaimed EP’s followed – You’re A Dog, I’m Allergic To Dogs and We Love Dogs! — mostly created in makeshift studios with her co-producer Jared Soloman and limited gear.

With her debut album Juno (2021), Wolf dabbles in funk, pop, indie, punk, dance and everything in between. The musician identifies as bisexual, and her fans are known as Remjobs.

