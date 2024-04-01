Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Micah McLaurin, Possible Prince X, Bad with Phones, Judas Priest and Beyonce. Now there’s some variety.

Micah McLaurin – Don’t Give Up on Love

Hailing from South Carolina, McLaurin is an acclaimed pianist, but he’s branching out into glistening disco pop. Micah’s inspired by classical artists like Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Liszt but also Madonna, Lady Gaga and Donna Summer. Here’s his latest offering is another slice of glistening pop with positive vibes.

Possible Prince X – Too Hot

Hailing from Melbourne Possible Prince X has presented this catchy ditty. They’ve putting music out under this moniker since 2021 starting with their single Beautiful Femme Boy and their debut album The Monster.

Last year their brought out an EP of stripped back covers, and they promise their new album will be filled with original material. This track however is an obscure cover. Too Hot was originally performed by Alanis Morrisette during her teen pop idol phase.

Bad with Phones – Don’t Talk to Me

British artist Bad With Phones is back with a fresh new tune, and we love a song you can instantly quote from. The artist’s debut album Crash will be this July.

Judas Preist – Invisible Shield

It’s the title track from the band’s new album. It’s the nineteenth record in their long career. Frontman Rob Halford recently reflected on the response he got when he came out as gay in the 1990s.

Beyonce – Blackbiird

There’s a lot of debate about whether Beyonce’s cover of Jolene is any good, but we can all agree that her take on The Beatles Blackbird is sublime. Paul McCartney wrote the song in tribute to black women in the civil rights movement.

Beyonce has just released Cowboy Carter her new album that has a serious country vibe.

